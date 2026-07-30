Chikunga Backs Inclusive Sport at Catching the Wind Premiere

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to promoting the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities through sport.

Speaking at the premiere of Catching the Wind in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Chikunga said the documentary highlights the determination, resilience and achievements of Special Olympics South Africa (SOSA) athletes while reinforcing the importance of creating equal opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

The documentary, launched alongside SOSA Chairperson Dr Mathews Phosa at Ster-Kinekor in Rosebank, follows the journeys of athletes Kamogelo Moncho and Lumka Gogela as they overcome challenges and pursue sporting excellence.

Sport creates opportunities beyond competition

Addressing guests at the event, Chikunga said the film is about far more than medals and sporting success. She described it as a powerful reminder that perseverance, dedication and courage can overcome barriers while inspiring society to focus on ability rather than disability.

She said sport has the power to build confidence, encourage healthy lifestyles, create lasting friendships and unite communities across social and economic divides. For athletes with intellectual disabilities, it also opens doors to greater independence, personal growth and meaningful participation in society.

The Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to working with Special Olympics South Africa to expand opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through sport and ensure that every athlete has the chance to reach their full potential.

Families and coaches recognised for their support

Chikunga paid tribute to the families, coaches, volunteers and support staff who have stood behind the athletes throughout their journeys, saying their encouragement and dedication have played a vital role in every achievement. She also praised Moncho and Gogela for becoming role models for young people, especially young women, by demonstrating that determination and hard work can turn dreams into reality.

The Minister congratulated everyone involved in producing Catching the Wind, saying the documentary helps challenge stereotypes, promotes dignity and inclusion, and gives greater visibility to the experiences and achievements of people with disabilities.

Countdown begins for 2026 National Summer Games

The premiere also marked the official countdown to the 2026 Special Olympics South Africa National Summer Games, which will take place in Rustenburg, North West, from 28 to 30 August 2026.

Athletes from across the country will compete while promoting the values of excellence, courage, friendship and inclusion. Chikunga encouraged South Africans to support the event, saying it offers an opportunity to celebrate the talents of athletes with intellectual disabilities and strengthen social inclusion.

She said the government's commitment to inclusive sport aligns with the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the National Development Plan: Vision 2030 and the priorities of the Seventh Administration to build a society where persons with disabilities can participate fully in every aspect of life.