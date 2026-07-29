United States Intensifies Sanctions Against Iran Amid Rising Tensions

The United States imposed a new wave of Iran-related sanctions on eight tankers and 10 entities, as tensions rise following missile interceptions. Six entities were based in China, and the move follows President Trump's vow to respond strongly to Iran's actions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:52 IST
United States Intensifies Sanctions Against Iran Amid Rising Tensions
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The United States has escalated its pressure on Iran, imposing additional sanctions on eight tankers and ten entities, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury's latest notice released on Wednesday.

Among the entities targeted, six are reportedly based in China, highlighting international dimensions in the sanctions strategy.

This development comes shortly after President Donald Trump pledged a firm response to Iran's missile launches targeting American forces in the Middle East.

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