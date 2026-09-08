Singapore's Pay Hike: Ministers Set for Record Salaries

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the government's decision to endorse a significant raise in ministerial salaries following an independent committee's recommendations. This move, designed to retain talent and maintain governance standards, will see junior ministers earning up to S$1.8 million and Wong's own salary increasing to S$3.6 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:24 IST
Singapore's Pay Hike: Ministers Set for Record Salaries
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On Tuesday, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong revealed the government's decision to follow an independent committee's advice and substantially increase ministerial salaries. This adjustment aims to retain talented political leaders, ensuring robust governance.

Despite currently boasting the world's highest ministerial salaries, Singapore seeks to maintain competitive pay structures. Wong noted that starting salaries for junior ministers will rise to S$1.8 million.

Furthermore, Wong's own remuneration is set to increase to S$3.6 million, as part of a broader strategy to attract and secure qualified leaders in the political arena.

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