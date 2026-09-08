Singapore's Pay Hike: Ministers Set for Record Salaries

On Tuesday, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong revealed the government's decision to follow an independent committee's advice and substantially increase ministerial salaries. This adjustment aims to retain talented political leaders, ensuring robust governance.

Despite currently boasting the world's highest ministerial salaries, Singapore seeks to maintain competitive pay structures. Wong noted that starting salaries for junior ministers will rise to S$1.8 million.

Furthermore, Wong's own remuneration is set to increase to S$3.6 million, as part of a broader strategy to attract and secure qualified leaders in the political arena.