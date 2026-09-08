Tensions Rise: South Korea's Strategic Decision in the Strait of Hormuz

South Korea has dispatched an inspection team to the Strait of Hormuz to assess the security situation, the defense ministry announced today. Despite U.S. pressure, no deployment decision has been reached yet.

This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump's choice in August to reduce joint military exercises with South Korea, as Seoul declined to aid Washington in the U.S.-Iran conflict. The inspection team recently left for the UAE and will return soon, as reported by Yonhap News Agency citing the defense ministry.

Seoul is exploring options to support freedom of navigation in this crucial oil transit area, with no final decision on military engagement. However, Iran warns that any South Korean military presence would be viewed as backing U.S. aggression, potentially leading to serious repercussions.