Trump Administration's Unforeseen Visa Policy Shift: Focusing on Hungary and Poland

The Trump administration has resumed processing immigrant visa applications specifically for Hungary and Poland. This comes while a general pause on such appointments continues elsewhere, according to informed sources.

A directive from the White House prioritized these countries, despite unclear reasons for this preferential treatment. Trump has aligned with far-right politicians in both nations, endorsing leaders like Hungary's Viktor Orban and Poland's Karol Nawrocki, raising questions about political motivations.

The State Department's January suspension of immigrant visas marked a significant effort to restrict legal migration. Recent legal rulings and internal training protocols have further complicated this issue, leading to canceled appointments worldwide. The resumption in Hungary and Poland showcases ongoing gridlock in visa policy implementation.