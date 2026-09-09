EU Sets New Rules to Simplify Public Tenders

On Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled new regulations aimed at reforming public tenders across the EU. A key feature is the introduction of a unified EU-wide platform designed to simplify and speed up the tender process, significantly reducing administrative burdens for businesses.

These proposed rules aim to give EU governments greater discretion in excluding bids that do not meet EU content criteria. This move is seen as a strategic step towards fostering fair competition and addressing the longstanding issue of contracts being awarded primarily on cost, which frequently benefits companies from non-EU countries, such as China, that receive substantial government subsidies.

By focusing beyond mere cost, the European Commission hopes to ensure that EU-centric policies are being upheld in government procurement, strengthening local industries and promoting economic resilience within member states.