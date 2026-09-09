Escalating Tensions: Houthi Strikes and Saudi Arabia's Strategic Response

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense lifted its alert in Khamis Mushait on Wednesday, following significant Houthi attacks in this and other nearby cities, leaving 73 wounded and several oil installations ablaze.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, targeted an airbase in Khamis Mushait and nearby oil infrastructure in an extensive assault, one of the largest since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began in February. Details of the alert have not been disclosed by Saudi authorities.

The hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have surged, unsettling a previous U.N.-brokered truce, reawakening fears of excessive conflict. The Houthis' recent declaration of a naval blockade in the Red Sea and subsequent military maneuvers mark a dangerous escalation in this regional power struggle.