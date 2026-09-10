Russia's Escalating Drone War and Its Impact on Civilian Life
As Russia faces increasing Ukrainian drone attacks, civilians like Yuri are taking measures to protect their homes using shatter-resistant film. The ongoing conflict has heightened public anxiety, influenced protection policies, and raised the issue of military mobilization. Despite official denials, the Kremlin monitors public sentiment ahead of parliamentary elections.
In response to escalating drone attacks from Ukraine, many Russian civilians, including Moscow resident Yuri, have begun installing shatter-resistant film on their windows to safeguard against potential damage. These protective measures underscore the growing impact of warfare that has seeped into Russian domestic life.
As the conflict stretches into its fifth year, public anxiety has surged, prompting individuals and businesses alike to seek protective measures against the impact of war. Insurance policies specific to drone strikes have become increasingly popular, and companies like Solartek report booming demand for protective window films amid fears of further mobilisation initiatives.
The looming parliamentary elections are set against this backdrop of unease, with authorities keeping a close watch on voter turnout as an indicator of public sentiment. Despite reassurances from the government about sufficient manpower and no imminent mobilisation plans, fears persist, leading some to flee the country preemptively.
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