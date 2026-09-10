In a significant tactical move, Ukrainian forces announced on Wednesday that they had successfully struck two vital Russian gas facilities in western Siberia, located approximately 3,000 km from Ukraine's border. The strikes mark an audacious effort by Ukraine to destabilize Russia’s economic stronghold.

According to Ukraine's Special Forces, the targeted plants are major players in Russia's gas condensate industry, situated in the cities of Novy Urengoy and the Purovsky district. Both facilities are positioned within the Yamalo-Nenets region, a crucial hub for Russian gas production.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauded these strategic strikes, emphasizing their role in targeting and disrupting the Russian economy amid ongoing tensions. This development adds another layer to the complex geopolitical milieu surrounding Ukraine and Russia.