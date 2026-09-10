Ukrainian Strikes on Siberian Gas Facilities Hit Russian Economy

Ukrainian forces claimed responsibility for striking two major Russian gas facilities in western Siberia, significantly impacting the region's gas production. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lauded these actions as a strategic hit on the Russian economy, targeting key plants in the Novy Urengoy and Purovsky district of the Yamalo-Nenets region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:45 IST
Ukrainian Strikes on Siberian Gas Facilities Hit Russian Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant tactical move, Ukrainian forces announced on Wednesday that they had successfully struck two vital Russian gas facilities in western Siberia, located approximately 3,000 km from Ukraine's border. The strikes mark an audacious effort by Ukraine to destabilize Russia’s economic stronghold.

According to Ukraine's Special Forces, the targeted plants are major players in Russia's gas condensate industry, situated in the cities of Novy Urengoy and the Purovsky district. Both facilities are positioned within the Yamalo-Nenets region, a crucial hub for Russian gas production.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauded these strategic strikes, emphasizing their role in targeting and disrupting the Russian economy amid ongoing tensions. This development adds another layer to the complex geopolitical milieu surrounding Ukraine and Russia.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026