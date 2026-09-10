Drone Attack Halts Russian Oil Refinery Operations
The Ryazan oil refinery, owned by Russia's Rosneft, has ceased operations after being hit in a drone attack. The attack targeted the CDU-6 and CDU-4 units, severely affecting oil processing. This incident is part of ongoing strikes against Russian energy infrastructure to weaken its economy amid prolonged conflict.
The Ryazan oil refinery, operated by Russia's Rosneft, came to an unexpected halt following a drone attack reported on September 6, industry insiders revealed to Reuters on Thursday. This disruption is a continuation of Ukraine's strategic assaults on Russian energy facilities, aiming to destabilize its economy amidst the ongoing conflict.
According to sources, President Vladimir Putin remarked that such attacks are designed to create turmoil within the nation. The refinery's main processing plants, CDU-6 and CDU-4, halted operations after sustaining damages. CDU-6, which ignited during the assault, plays a pivotal role with its annual processing capacity of 8 million metric tons of oil, equating to almost half of the plant's output.
The affected refinery, crucial for supplying Moscow's fuel, experienced prior drone attacks in May and July, temporarily suspending its operations. Repairing the units could extend over several weeks, as per insider knowledge. Despite this setback, Rosneft has yet to issue a formal comment regarding the incident.
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