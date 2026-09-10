Surge in Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Businesses
Ukraine faces a rising tide of Russian attacks on its businesses and civilian infrastructure, prompting Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi to announce new support measures for enterprises. The situation is escalating rapidly, posing significant challenges for the country's economy and infrastructure resilience.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi reported a sharp increase in Russian attacks targeting businesses and civilian infrastructure across the nation.
In response to the heightened aggression, Koretskyi unveiled a series of additional support measures aimed at bolstering enterprise resilience and sustaining economic stability.
The escalating situation presents significant challenges for Ukraine, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced protective measures and international cooperation.