The Kremlin announced on Thursday that its forces will persist in targeting vessels in the Black Sea that are believed to be carrying ammunition destined for the Ukrainian army. This comes amid escalating military confrontations between Ukraine and Russia.

Recent weeks have witnessed a surge in attacks on commercial ships by both nations, action that has contributed to a rise in global grain prices. Russia's aggressive stance underscores its rejection of any ceasefire proposal, which it dismisses as a 'half-measure.'

The Black Sea continues to be a focal point of conflict, reflecting the growing complexities of the Russo-Ukrainian war and its far-reaching implications on international trade and economy.