South Sudan’s Election Hopes Shadowed by Violence and Fear

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has warned that renewed fighting, political tension, corruption and weak justice institutions are pushing civilians deeper into crisis as the country prepares for elections in December. Its four-day visit brought commissioners together with government officials, political and security representatives, humanitarian workers, lawyers, civil society groups, victims and survivors, revealing a country where public hopes for democracy remain overshadowed by violence and uncertainty.

Survivors Describe a Growing Human Cost

Commission Chair Yasmin Sooka travelled to Bor and met people affected by recent fighting in northern Jonglei State, where women and girls described sexual violence, killings, displacement and painful separation from their families. Some survivors with serious health conditions said they had been left without medical treatment, psychosocial care or other essential support, showing how violence continues to harm people even after they escape immediate danger.

Killings, attacks on civilian infrastructure and disruptions to humanitarian work are making daily life increasingly unsafe. Aid organisations are being forced to reduce assistance because international funding is falling far below growing needs, leaving vulnerable communities with fewer services at the very moment they need greater protection. The Commission also condemned an attack on a UN Mission in South Sudan patrol in Jonglei that killed two peacekeepers and injured others, calling for an independent investigation and accountability for those responsible.

Elections Could Become a Trigger for Fresh Violence

South Sudan plans to hold elections in December, and the Commission said many safeguards needed for peaceful and credible voting remain absent. Political and civic space has narrowed, implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement has stalled, and people may struggle to participate freely, compete fairly or resolve electoral disputes through trusted institutions. Without meaningful political dialogue and respect for fundamental freedoms, the vote could deepen divisions instead of moving the country towards democracy.

Commissioner Barney Afako said South Sudanese people have a right to vote, but that right requires conditions that protect candidates, voters and communities from intimidation and violence. The Commission called for inclusive discussions involving all major political actors, including First Vice President Riek Machar's SPLM-IO, holdout groups, women, young people and civil society organisations. It also urged authorities to release detained political opponents unless they are quickly brought before an independent court through proceedings that meet international human rights standards.

Corruption and Impunity Keep the Crisis Alive

The Commission found little progress since its 2025 report documented how corruption, economic crimes and the diversion of public money were damaging the rights of South Sudanese people. Public resources that could support healthcare, education and other essential services are being mismanaged, leaving communities dependent on an overstretched humanitarian system. Commissioner Carlos Castresana Fernández said grave abuses frequently go unpunished because justice institutions remain weak and underfunded, allowing impunity to fuel further violence.

South Sudan's government was urged to establish the Hybrid Court, fully activate the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing, and make the Compensation and Reparation Authority operational. The Commission also called for transparent management of public revenues, independent investigations into alleged corruption and stronger financial oversight. Regional and international partners, particularly the African Union, IGAD and the United Nations, were asked to intensify preventive diplomacy and help build an inclusive political transition.

Sooka said South Sudan still has a choice between elections that deepen conflict and a transition built on dialogue, civilian protection and credible safeguards. Information gathered during the visit, including testimony from survivors in Bor, will support the Commission's ongoing investigations and its report to the UN Human Rights Council in February 2027.