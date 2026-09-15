Grim Discovery: Women Found Dead Near Johannesburg Spark Outrage

Seven women have been found dead near Johannesburg, sparking outrage. Most victims were in their 20s or 30s, with signs of sexual violence. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged a thorough investigation. Police are investigating potential suspects. The country battles high murder rates as elections loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 18:27 IST
Grim Discovery: Women Found Dead Near Johannesburg Spark Outrage
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In a chilling development, South African police have launched an investigation into the deaths of seven women whose bodies were discovered over the past two months near Johannesburg. Most victims displayed signs of sexual violence, sparking outrage and a commitment to a thorough investigation by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The women, predominantly in their 20s or 30s, were found in and around Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg. At least one victim had vanished after going for an afternoon run. Police are determining whether these crimes were the work of a single perpetrator, several individuals, or perhaps even copycat criminals.

The serial nature of the killings has sent shockwaves through South African society, already burdened by one of the world's highest murder rates. With municipal elections approaching, public dissatisfaction over violent crime has intensified, bolstered by condemnation from civil society and sporting groups.

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