Tensions Rise in the Baltic: Russian Frigate Fires Near Danish Helicopter
A Russian frigate fired flares near a Danish military helicopter in international waters, heightening tensions in the Baltic Sea region. Denmark accuses Russia of aggressive actions, while Moscow claims Danish helicopters conducted risky maneuvers. The incident aligns with recent escalations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A Russian frigate reportedly shot flares at a Danish military helicopter in international waters near Denmark. The incident nearly hit the aircraft, according to Danish military sources.
Denmark accuses Moscow of conducting dangerous maneuvers, while Russia alleges that Danish military helicopters have moved perilously close to its ships. Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus commented that no warning was given before the flares were fired.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the incident part of a pattern of increasing Russian aggression, urging European unity and reinforced defense. Meanwhile, Denmark has opted not to invoke NATO's collective defense protocol.