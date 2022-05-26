Google doodle celebrates Georgia's Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day, Georgia!

Today's Doodle celebrates Georgia's Independence Day (Georgian: დამოუკიდებლობის დღე, romanized: damouk'ideblobis dghe). It commemorates the 26 May 1918 adoption of the Act of Independence, which established the Democratic Republic of Georgia in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917. It is the national day of Georgia. Independence Day is associated with military parades, fireworks, concerts, fairs, and political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history and culture of Georgia.

Public addresses from national figures and an oath-taking ceremony at the capital city of Tbilisi kicks off Independence Day celebrations. Georgians attend concerts, parades and exhibits that commemorate Georgia's success and progress. Throughout the day, flags like the one in today's Doodle, decorate buildings and the poles of soldiers as they march in a military parade.

All over the country, people have traditional Georgian feasts known as surpas, and each surpa is guided by a Tamada (toastmaster). To wash down the food, cups, often ram horns or porcelain replicas, are kept full at all times—a show of the kindness and hospitality Georgia is known for.

Lift your ram horns and give cheers to Georgia on their Independence Day.

