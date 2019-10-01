Gujarat to seek financial help from Centre for crop damage

The Gujarat government will seek financial assistance from the Centre to compensate farmers who have lost their crops due to heavy rainfall at the tail end of the monsoon at several places, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday. Patel said the government would first conduct a survey of the crop loss to prepare an estimate before seeking funds from the Centre to compensate affected farmers.

Several places in the state were battered by heavy rain in the last one week. "Heavy rainfall has been recorded at several places in Gujarat during the last one week. This is in addition to heavy downpour already received by the state.

"Since a majority of rivers and ponds are filled to the brim, water is not receding from agriculture fields. This water-logging is damaging the standing crops," said Patel. He promised all necessary help to farmers.

"We will first conduct a survey of the crop loss to arrive at an estimate. We will then seek financial assistance from the Centre under crop insurance or any other scheme. "The government will also provide all necessary help to farmers," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

As per a government release, Gujarat has received a staggering 140.16 per cent of its average rainfall this monsoon. Though September, the last monsoon month, is over, medium to heavy rainfall was recorded during the last 24 hours in 207 talukas of 31 district of Gujarat, it said.

While 4 to 8 inches of rain was recorded in 12 talukas, 39 talukas received two to four inches of downpour, said the release. The Gujarat Congress has claimed standing crops worth Rs 25,000 crore have been damaged due to heavy rainfall and resultant inundation of fields.

In a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, demanded that farmers be paid compensation under crop insurance scheme at the earliest by conducting a comprehensive survey of the crop loss..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)