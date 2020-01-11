Modi and Mamata meet at Raj Bhawan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met on Saturday at Raj Bhawan, amidst ongoing protests across the city against the amended Citizenship Act. The agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed.

The politically significant meeting between the two leaders took place a short time after the PM arrived in the city on a two-day visit. The meeting comes at a time when new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

PM Modi, who will be in Kolkata on Saturday and Sunday, is scheduled to attend the function marking the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust on January 12 and other programmes..

