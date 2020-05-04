India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEAPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:03 IST
India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan said Ministry of External Affairs. India tells Pakistan that the entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India.
Adding further, MEA on Pak Supreme Court's order on Gilgit-Baltistan said, Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan Supreme Court
- Islamabad
- GilgitBaltistan
ALSO READ
Moslemuddin, one of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassins, arrested in India: Reports
Indian Navy to hold salutation ceremony to honour COVID-19 warriors
Indian women's hockey team raises Rs 20 lakh to help people affected by COVID-19
Indian girl brings smile on withered faces of US nursing home residents amid COVID-19 lockdown
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm