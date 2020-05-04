India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan said Ministry of External Affairs. India tells Pakistan that the entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India.

Adding further, MEA on Pak Supreme Court's order on Gilgit-Baltistan said, Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.