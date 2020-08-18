Nigeria: Aviation Ministry announces new date of international flights resumption

Nigeria: Aviation Ministry announces new date of international flights resumptionDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 11:02 IST
The Nigerian government has announced that international flights will resume on August 29, according to a news report by Premium Times.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has announced the new dates for resumption of flights at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) August 17, 2020
He said the airports will open in batches beginning with Lagos and Abuja.
President Muhammad Buhari had in March ordered the suspension of international flights to curb the influx of imported cases of the virus in the country.
While local flights were also suspended, they have resumed for about a month as the country joins the rest of the world to battle COVID-19.
Nigeria has recorded over 40,000 COVID-19 cases with less than a thousand deaths so far.
ALSO READ
Nigeria: Government directs laboratories for free COVID-19 and malaria test for students
Nigeria: Ondo Governor pays workers outstanding salaries of 3.1 billion naira
Nigeria: NCDC does not approve hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment
Nigeria: Govt. warns school authorities to not exceed students from 20 per class
Nigeria: Buhari orders immediate payment of NDDC students on Scholarship abroad