Nigeria: Aviation Ministry announces new date of international flights resumption

The Nigerian government has announced that international flights will resume on August 29, according to a news report by Premium Times.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has announced the new dates for resumption of flights at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) August 17, 2020

He said the airports will open in batches beginning with Lagos and Abuja.

President Muhammad Buhari had in March ordered the suspension of international flights to curb the influx of imported cases of the virus in the country.

While local flights were also suspended, they have resumed for about a month as the country joins the rest of the world to battle COVID-19.

Nigeria has recorded over 40,000 COVID-19 cases with less than a thousand deaths so far.