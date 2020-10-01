Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria agrees to lift ban on Emirates Airlines to operate into and out of country

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:15 IST
Nigeria agrees to lift ban on Emirates Airlines to operate into and out of country
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Government of Nigeria has agreed to lift the ban placed on Emirates Airlines from operating into and out of the country, according to a news report by Premium Times.

James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, in a statement on Wednesday said that the lift of the ban was based on an undertaking by the authorities of the United Arabs Emirates (UAE)

Odaudu has said that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had said the commencement of the airline's operations would, however, depend on the commencement of visa issuance by the UAE.

"UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

"Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation."

The Minister appreciates the understanding of everyone who has been negatively affected by the recent policy decisions which forbade some airlines from operating into the country when Nigeria reopened its air space to international flights.

The decisions, he said, were taken to protect the interests of the nation and its citizens who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, the same Nigeria treats other nationals.

It will be recalled that Emirates Airlines was initially given the approval to operate into the country and approval which was withdrawn following the inability of Nigerians to obtain/use valid tourist visas to enter the UAE.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police

Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPCThey also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the co...

Woman and two children died by suicide by jumping in front of train

A 27-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide with her two children by jumping in front of a train in Assams Barpeta district on Thursday, police said. The woman, identified as Minuwara Begum, rushed to the railway tracks at Taltal near Pat...

Dismiss Yogi Adityanath government, demands Cong leader

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Thursday demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Talking to PTI here, Raut, who is also c...

Namibia faces tough challenge to reverse apartheid legacy -president

Namibian President Hage Geingob said on Thursday that the southwestern African country must take care in its efforts to reverse the legacy of racist white minority rule, so as not to be seen as grabbing wealth.Speaking at a virtual session ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020