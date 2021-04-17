Left Menu

Halt 'illegal' construction at Shiva temple: Pak Hindu leader to authorities

A prominent Hindu leader in Pakistan on Saturday alleged illegal construction at an ancient Shiva temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and demanded that the authorities should stop the work immediately. Leader of Hindu Community in Peshawar, Haroon Sarab Diyal, in a statement here said the government must stop unplanned construction at the site of Shiv Temple at Gandhiyan in Mansehra district.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:51 IST
Halt 'illegal' construction at Shiva temple: Pak Hindu leader to authorities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A prominent Hindu leader in Pakistan on Saturday alleged ''illegal'' construction at an ancient Shiva temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and demanded that the authorities should stop the work immediately. Leader of Hindu Community in Peshawar, Haroon Sarab Diyal, in a statement here said the government must stop unplanned construction at the site of Shiv Temple at Gandhiyan in Mansehra district. ''We would like to bring it to the notice of the authorities concerned to stop these illegal and unethical constructions at the site to ensure the sacredness and authenticity of this important temple,'' he said.

Diyal said during his visit to the temple on April 11, he noticed that some toilets are being constructed at an unplanned manner in the temple which is destroying not only its sacredness, but also its historical and architectural authenticity. ''Being one of the few Shiva temples in Pakistan, the temple at Gandhiyan is of great religious significance and has the potential to attract tourists and pilgrims from across the country and abroad,'' he said. The Shiv temple is a double storey structure with square layout. The lower chamber of the temple is buried; while the upper chamber is accessible from the outside at the southeast corner. The Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple accommodating the Shiv Lingam is octagonal in shape and is surmounted by a ribbed dome, showing an interesting blend of the Muslim and Hindu architectural features. According to the latest research, the present building of the temple is a renovated form of the original structure constructed during the middle of the 19th century. As per the Pakistan Hindu Council, there are around 8 million Hindus living in Pakistan, comprising 4 percent of the total population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Pharma companies slash Remdesivir injection prices after govt intervention

Amid the shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the wake of spike in COVID-19 infections in the country, seven major pharmaceutical companies have reduced the maximum retail price MRP of the drug on the intervention of the Union gove...

3,593 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J-K, Ladakh

A total of 3,593 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said.An amount of over Rs 21.49 crore was awarded as compensation o...

Mamata blames 'outsider' goons for COVID-19 spread in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday blamed bohiragoto outsiders goons for spreading COVID-19 in the state, adding that people from outside will now require an RT-PCR test to enter the state. Speaking at a public gathering...

IPL 2021: SRH's tight bowling restrict MI to 150/5

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma played knocks of 40 and 32, but SunRisers Hyderabad managed to maintain a stranglehold as Mumbai Indians was restricted to 1505 in the allotted twenty overs in an Indian Premier League IPL match here at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021