UNHCR Mobilises Resources Across Region as Middle East Crisis Displaces Thousands

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR is mobilizing staff and emergency resources across the Middle East and Central Asia as escalating regional conflict forces people to flee their homes in growing numbers.

Humanitarian teams are being redeployed from Iran and Afghanistan to Lebanon and Syria, where displacement is rapidly increasing amid intensifying hostilities.

UNHCR Expands Emergency Response

UNHCR said it is preparing for potential large-scale displacement across the region, where several countries already host millions of refugees and internally displaced people.

Given its longstanding presence and operational footprint, the agency says it is ready to play a leading role in emergency humanitarian responses.

Inside Iran, where UNHCR has operated since 1984, the agency continues to monitor developments closely. While the number of newly displaced people remains unclear, officials say the situation is evolving rapidly.

Iran currently hosts around 1.65 million refugees and other people in need of international protection, many of them from Afghanistan.

Despite logistical challenges, UNHCR says refugee reception centres and helplines remain operational, providing counselling and essential services such as healthcare, education and social protection.

“All our staff in the country are accounted for,” the agency said.

Refugees in Iran Already Facing Economic Pressure

Even before the current crisis, refugees in Iran were struggling with severe economic conditions.

High inflation and rising living costs have eroded incomes, while limited access to formal employment has made it difficult for many refugees to meet basic needs.

Recent tightening of residency controls and deportation measures has also increased uncertainty for Afghan refugees, prompting some to return to Afghanistan under difficult circumstances.

UNHCR is now strengthening preparedness along Iran’s key border crossings and is urging countries in the region to keep their borders open.

“Any rejection of people fleeing violence would amount to refoulement,” the agency warned, referring to the illegal practice of forcing refugees back into danger.

Afghanistan Facing Growing Humanitarian Pressure

The agency also raised serious concerns about the situation in Afghanistan, where large numbers of returnees are arriving amid ongoing instability.

Since October 2023, approximately 5.4 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan, many involuntarily.

So far in 2026, more than 232,500 Afghans have returned, including:

146,206 from Pakistan

86,253 from Iran

UNHCR warned that large-scale and rapid returns could worsen humanitarian conditions and fuel further regional instability.

Recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan have also displaced thousands of people in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

Funding Shortfall Limiting Aid Response

UNHCR said its ability to respond is being severely constrained by funding shortages.

The agency requires $454.2 million in 2026 to support displaced populations across Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asia.

As of the end of February 2026, only 15 percent of that funding had been secured.

Funding cuts have already reduced assistance available to returnees and displaced families.

Emergency Supplies Pre-Positioned

To prepare for further displacement, UNHCR has stockpiled emergency supplies across the region.

Supplies are stored at regional hubs, including Termez in Uzbekistan, near Iran, allowing rapid deployment if needed.

Available relief items include:

Family tents

Blankets and sleeping mats

Kitchen sets

Buckets and jerry cans

Solar lamps

If displacement increases significantly, emergency cash assistance is expected to become a primary support mechanism in many countries.

Lebanon Crisis Driving New Displacement

Meanwhile, escalating hostilities along the Lebanon–Israel border have triggered new waves of displacement.

Following Israeli evacuation warnings covering more than 53 villages, heavy airstrikes have forced thousands to flee southern Lebanon.

As of Monday:

Around 30,000 people were sheltering in government-designated collective centres

Many others were sleeping in cars or stranded on roads leaving the south

UNHCR teams are distributing core relief items to displaced families arriving at shelters across the country.

Movement Into Syria Increasing

The agency has also reported increased crossings from Lebanon into Syria.

Syrian authorities said around 11,000 people entered Syria from Lebanon on Monday, a significant rise above normal daily figures.

UNHCR staff are present at Syrian border points and have pre-positioned emergency supplies in preparation for potential further arrivals.

Monitoring Situation in Iraq

In Iraq, UNHCR remains in close contact with border authorities and is monitoring developments.

While no major changes have been reported so far, the agency says it stands ready to assist Iranian nationals, Afghan refugees and others in need of protection if the situation worsens.

UNHCR urged all parties involved in the regional conflict to prioritise the protection of civilians and ensure humanitarian access to those in need.