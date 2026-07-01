Papua New Guinea Advances Labour Law Reform Through Social Dialogue

Papua New Guinea has taken another step toward modernizing its labour laws, with representatives from the government, employers' organizations, workers' organizations, and the Office of the State Solicitor meeting in Port Moresby on 19 June 2026 to advance key labour law and policy reforms through tripartite social dialogue. The meeting of the Tripartite Labour Law and Policy Reform Working Group resulted in the finalization of the group's Terms of Reference, creating a clear framework for cooperation among government agencies, employers, workers, and other stakeholders throughout the reform process. Participants also reviewed a work plan that sets priorities for updating labour legislation to better reflect current workplace needs while strengthening compliance with international labour standards.

Key Employment Laws Set for Review

The Working Group agreed to focus on several major reform areas, including the modernization of important provisions within the Employment Act, consultation and validation of the Workers' Compensation Act, and follow-up actions linked to recommendations made by the International Labour Conference's Committee on the Application of Standards.

The reforms will also address Papua New Guinea's implementation of the Equal Remuneration Convention (No. 100) and the Discrimination (Employment and Occupation) Convention (No. 111), both of which promote equal pay and protection against workplace discrimination. Legal representatives from the Office of the State Solicitor provided guidance during the discussions, stressing that any amendments must remain consistent with Papua New Guinea's legal framework while meeting international labour obligations.

ILO Supports Stronger Labour Governance

The discussions reinforced the shared commitment of the government, employers, and workers to strengthen labour governance through open dialogue and practical reforms that respond to the country's changing labour market. Martin Wandera, Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Pacific Island Countries, encouraged participants to continue working together in an inclusive and results-focused manner. He said a practical and well-structured reform process would strengthen labour governance, promote decent work, protect workers' rights, support sustainable businesses, and contribute to Papua New Guinea's economic and social development.

Papua New Guinea Trade Union Congress General Secretary Clemence Kanau also reaffirmed the commitment of employers and workers to the reform process and welcomed the ILO's continued technical support in reviewing and updating the country's labour legislation. The ILO is supporting the reforms through the Improving Labour Governance in Papua New Guinea Programme, funded by the Australian Government. The programme focuses on improving labour laws and policies, strengthening labour market information systems, and enhancing social dialogue to build a more inclusive and effective labour market.