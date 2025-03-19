Ultraviolette's Tesseract: A Revolution in Electric Scooter Design Surpasses 50,000 Pre-Bookings

Ultraviolette Automotive, a leader in performance electric mobility, has reached a significant milestone with its newly launched Tesseract scooter. Within just two weeks after its global debut, the Tesseract has achieved over 50,000 pre-bookings, showing a substantial market demand and setting a new standard in the electric two-wheeler sector.

This achievement highlights a strong consumer desire for futuristic performance scooters that meld advanced technology with innovative design. The Tesseract aims to transform mobility with pioneering features, superior battery technology, and an unparalleled riding experience.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette Automotive, expressed his excitement over the overwhelming response, stating that surpassing 50,000 pre-bookings in such a short period reflects consumers' appetite for a groundbreaking mobility solution. The Tesseract is more than an electric scooter; it's a shift in commuting perception. Subramaniam noted the pride from seeing enthusiastic support from across India and emphasized their commitment to continue advancing technology, design, and performance.

The Tesseract introduces an integrated radar and dashcam, offering safety technologies like Blindspot Detection, Lane Change, Overtaking Assist, and real-time Collision Alerts. It also features Traction control and Dynamic regen for increased safety and energy efficiency. A 7" touchscreen TFT display and multi-colour LED displays in the ORVMs enhance rider awareness, minimizing accident risks. With 20bhp (14.7 kW) peak power output, it boasts an impressive inter-city range of up to 261 km (IDC).

The scooter can be fast charged to 80% in under an hour, ideal for daily commutes and long-distance travel. Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette Automotive, emphasized the revolutionary design and performance of the Tesseract as evidence of their commitment to developing advanced electric vehicles, representing years of research and innovation culminating in a thrilling ride.

Expressing confidence in the launch, Rajmohan added that the overwhelming pre-bookings signify consumers' readiness for a radical mobility shift. The Tesseract is available in four colors: Desert Sand, Stealth Black, Sonic Pink, and Solar White, with pre-bookings available on the company website for Rs 999.

(With inputs from agencies.)