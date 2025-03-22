Aston Martin Vanquish Debuts in India: Luxury and Exclusivity Redefined

In a high-profile launch, Aston Martin has reintroduced its celebrated Vanquish to the Indian market. Slated for delivery starting from July 2025, the luxury vehicle returns with a price tag starting at Rs 8.85 crore ex-showroom, as confirmed by Gautam Dutta, General Manager Sales for India.

The reimagined Vanquish, boasting cutting-edge technology, sophisticated design, and an unparalleled build quality, is now available for booking in India. It's Aston Martin's fastest series production vehicle yet, capable of reaching a top speed of 214 mph. The production is meticulously limited to under 1,000 units annually to guarantee exclusivity.

Addressing the launch event, Dutta highlighted the car's appeal to a targeted demographic that values bespoke luxury experiences. While Aston Martin seeks clients across India, manufacturing the Vanquish domestically remains unlikely due to its distinct, low-volume production nature. Customers can craft their ideal vehicle using a design configurator available on the brand's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)