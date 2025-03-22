Left Menu

Aston Martin Vanquish Debuts in India: Luxury and Exclusivity Redefined

Aston Martin's new-era Vanquish has officially launched in India with deliveries slated for Q3 2025. The iconic luxury vehicle starts at Rs 8.85 crore, offering innovation and exclusivity with speeds of 214 mph and limited annual production below 1,000 units. Aimed at affluent, pan-Indian clients, customization options are extensive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:00 IST
Gautam Dutta, General Manager Sales (India), Aston Martin (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile launch, Aston Martin has reintroduced its celebrated Vanquish to the Indian market. Slated for delivery starting from July 2025, the luxury vehicle returns with a price tag starting at Rs 8.85 crore ex-showroom, as confirmed by Gautam Dutta, General Manager Sales for India.

The reimagined Vanquish, boasting cutting-edge technology, sophisticated design, and an unparalleled build quality, is now available for booking in India. It's Aston Martin's fastest series production vehicle yet, capable of reaching a top speed of 214 mph. The production is meticulously limited to under 1,000 units annually to guarantee exclusivity.

Addressing the launch event, Dutta highlighted the car's appeal to a targeted demographic that values bespoke luxury experiences. While Aston Martin seeks clients across India, manufacturing the Vanquish domestically remains unlikely due to its distinct, low-volume production nature. Customers can craft their ideal vehicle using a design configurator available on the brand's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

