Left Menu
Development News Edition

Breaking precedent, Pompeo supports Trump's re-election bid

Deviating from his own advice and breaking the longstanding precedent of sitting US secretaries of state avoiding partisan politics, Mike Pompeo has urged Americans to re-elect President Donald Trump if they want to keep the country safe and their freedoms intact.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:38 IST
Breaking precedent, Pompeo supports Trump's re-election bid

Deviating from his own advice and breaking the longstanding precedent of sitting US secretaries of state avoiding partisan politics, Mike Pompeo has urged Americans to re-elect President Donald Trump if they want to keep the country safe and their freedoms intact. The unconventional address of Pompeo at the second day of the mostly-virtual Republican National Convention on Tuesday created a political uproar, especially from the opposition Democratic Party, which asserted that the Secretary of State should stay away from partisan politics. The decision to speak to the political convention in pre-recorded remarks from Jerusalem breaks with the longstanding precedent of sitting secretaries of state avoiding partisan politics and appears to violate guidance on political activities that Pompeo himself emphasised in a cable to diplomats just last month.

Brushing away the criticism, Pompeo said that his speech from Israel is in his personal capacity. “The primary Constitutional function of the national government is ensuring your family – and mine – are safe and enjoy the freedom to live, work, learn and worship as they choose. Delivering on this duty to keep us safe and our freedoms intact, this President has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world,” Pompeo said in his address.

Noting that Americans are more safe, and their freedoms more secure, because Trump has put his America First vision into action, Pompeo asserted that it may not have made him popular in every foreign capital, but it has worked. “In China, he has pulled back the curtain on the predatory aggression of the Chinese Communist Party. The President has held China accountable for covering up the China virus and allowing it to spread death and economic destruction in America and around the world, and he will not rest until justice is done,” the Secretary of State said.

The US has accused China of spreading the novel coronavirus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. More than 5 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US so far. There have been more than 170,000 deaths in the country.

Pompeo said Trump has ensured that the Chinese Communist Party spies posing as diplomats are jailed or sent back to China. He has "ended ridiculously unfair trade deals with China that punched a hole in the economy. “Those jobs are coming back home,” he said.

In North Korea, the President lowered the temperature and, against all odds, got North Korean leadership to the table, Pompeo said. “No nuclear tests, no long-range missile tests and Americans held captive in North Korea came home to their families as did the precious remains of scores of our heroes who fought in Korea,” he said.

“Today, because of President Trump, NATO is stronger, Ukraine has defensive weapons systems and America left a harmful treaty so our nation can now build missiles to deter Russian aggression,” Pompeo said. According to Pompeo, in the Middle East when Iran threatened, the President approved a strike that killed Iranian terrorist, Qasem Soleimani, the man responsible for the murder and maiming of hundreds of American soldiers and thousands of Christians across the Middle East.

“You will all recall that when the President took office, radical Islamic terrorists had beheaded Americans and ISIS-controlled a territory the size of Great Britain. Today, because of the President’s determination and leadership, the ISIS caliphate is wiped out, its evil leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, and our brave soldiers are on their way home,” he told his countrymen. The President exited the US from the disastrous nuclear deal with Iran and squeezed the Ayatollah, Hezbollah and Hamas, he said.

Pompeo said that the President moved the US Embassy to this very city of God, Jerusalem, the rightful capital of the Jewish homeland, he said. “And the President brokered a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, that our grandchildren will read about in their history books,” he said.

“As a soldier, I saw, first hand, people desperate to flee to freedom. The way each of us can best ensure our freedoms is by electing leaders who don’t just talk, but deliver,” he said. Meanwhile, a House Democrat has opened an investigation into Pompeo's controversial decision to address the Republican National Convention.

Rep Joaquin Castro, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, said in a statement on Tuesday that the "American people deserve a full investigation." PTI LKJ NSA AKJ NSA NSA NSA.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP CM announces Rs one cr aid to kin of martyred Army soldier

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced Rs one crorefinancial assistance to the family of Army soldier ManishVishwakarma Carpenter, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmirlast week, officials saidThe chief mi...

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Bengal's Durgapur

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said. Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.The quake, with its e...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi; water level likely to increase further

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Wednesday morning and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said. The water level was recorded at 2...

Ryan Reynolds to headline 'Upstate' for Netflix

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is set to star in and co-writes feature comedy Upstate for streaming giant Netflix. The 43-year-old actor will pen the script with John August, with whom he previously worked on 2007s The Nines, reported Variety...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020