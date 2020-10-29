POLL-Trump pulls statistically even with Biden in Florida; Arizona is a dead heat

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 01:41 IST
Representative image

President Donald Trump has pulled into a virtual tie with Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Florida, just a week after the former vice president held a narrow lead there, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

With less than a week to go before next Tuesday's election, a second Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that the two candidates remain neck and neck in Arizona. Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters: FLORIDA (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27)

* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 47%

* A prior poll had showed Biden with an apparent lead of 50%-46%, with the margin being on the edge of the poll's credibility interval. * 32% said they already had voted.

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better. * 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better.

ARIZONA (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27): * Voting for Biden: 48%

* Voting for Trump: 46% * The two are statistically tied as the margin is within the survey's credibility interval.

* A prior poll also showed a statistically even race, with 49% for Biden and 46% for Trump. * 37% said they already had voted.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better. * 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

MICHIGAN (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27): * Voting for Biden: 52%

* Voting for Trump: 43% * Biden was up 51%-44% the prior week.

* 32% said they already had voted. * 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 39% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27):

* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 48%

* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 49% to Trump's 46%. * 35% said they already had voted.

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

WISCONSIN (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26): * Voting for Biden: 53%

* Voting for Trump: 44% * Biden's advantage is marginally wider than his 51%-43% lead the prior week.

* 33% said they already had voted. * 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26):

* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 45%

* Biden's lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * 21% said they already had voted.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better. * 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Florida, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 704 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Arizona, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,007 adults, including 714 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Michigan, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 652 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 647 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,008 adults, including 664 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

