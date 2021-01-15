Left Menu
Vasan loyalist, former TNCC chief Gnanadesikan dead

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:49 IST
B S Gnanadesikan, senior vicepresident of Tamil Maanila Congress and former Rajya Sabhamember, died at a hospital here on Friday following prolongedillness, the party said.

He was 71.

A former president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee(TNCC), Gnanadesikan quit the national party in 2014 to jointhe TMC floated by former union minister G K Vasan.

A noted advocate and Vasan loyalist, he was elected tothe Rajya Sabha twice (2001-07, 2007-13) from Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DeputyChief Minister O Panneerselvam condoled his death.

Palaniswami said Gnanadesikan was articulate inParliament and friendly towards people with divergentideologies as well.

Panneerselvam said the former MPs death was anirreparable loss.

Vasan condoled Gnanadesikan's death and paid tributes tohim.

DMK president M K Stalin, TNCC president K S Alagiri,MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder-leader S Ramadoss and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam generalsecretary TTV Dhinakaran were among others who condoled thedeath of the senior leader.

Gnanadesikan joined the Congress during his student daysand was a follower of party veteran G K Moopanar, Vasan'sfather.

