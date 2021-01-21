Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:03 IST
DES21 PB-BIRD-FLU 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjab's Mohali Chandigarh: Around 53,000 birds of two poultry farms in Punjab's Mohali are to be culled after some samples from there testing positive for avian flu, a senior official said on Thursday.

DES50 PB-VACCINE Tepid response to COVID vaccination drive in Punjab Chandigarh: The response to the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Punjab remains below the desired level with only 38 per cent of the targeted health workers getting the shot on Thursday.

DES5 PB-FARMERS-COMPENSATION Punjab govt gives Rs 5 lakh each to families of 4 farmers who died during protest against farm laws Ludhiana: A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each has been given to the families of four farmers from Ludhiana who lost their lives while participating in the ongoing protest against the Centre's agricultural reforms, a senior officer said on Thursday.

DES45 PB-FARMERS-CAR Ride for a cause: Three friends prepare car for tractor parade in Delhi Chandigarh: Three friends from Punjab’s Sangrur hope to be part of the Republic Day tractor rally protesting farmers planning in Delhi. But it won’t be a tractor they will bring to the event.

DES37 UP-COUNCIL-LD POLLS Ten BJP, two SP candidates elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council Lucknow: Ten BJP and two Samajwadi candidates were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday.

DES56 UP-NADDA Nadda arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit Lucknow: BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Thursday to hold discussions with party office-bearers in the state, where the assembly polls will be held next year.

DES23 UP-VACCINE UP: Second day of COVID vaccine drive on Friday Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh authorities hope to vaccinate around 1.5 lakh health workers on Friday, the second day of the COVID vaccination drive in the state.

DES14 UP-VIRUS-CASES Uttar Pradesh reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 195 new cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded six COVID-19-linked fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 8,597 in the state, while 195 fresh cases pushed its infection tally to 5,97,823, officials said here.

DES51 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, death toll 3,000 Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,000 on Thursday with three more fatalities, while 133 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,66,819, a state health department bulletin issued here said.

