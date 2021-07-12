Venezuela opposition leader Guaido says security forces 'threatened' him with arrest

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Monday that security forces had departed his apartment building after "threatening" him with arrest. His wife, Fabiana Rosales, had earlier said that security forces had entered their apartment building in an attempt to detain him.

Guaido later told reporters gathered outside their Caracas building that the forces had departed. Guaido in 2019 was recognized by dozens of countries, including the United States, as Venezuela's legitimate head of state on the basis that President Nicolas Maduro had rigged his 2018 re-election.

Maduro labels Guaido a U.S. puppet and accuses him of conspiring to oust him in a coup.

