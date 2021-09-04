Left Menu

U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, husband post photo of children

Buttigieg won a landslide re-election as mayor in South Bend, Indiana, in 2015, months after coming out as gay, and he has often voiced his confidence that the fact that he and Chasten married in 2018 would not hurt his political career. A veteran of the war in Afghanistan who still answers to the title 'Mayor Pete,' Buttigieg quickly became a rising star in the Democratic Party.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:20 IST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, husband post photo of children
Buttigieg earlier this year became the first openly gay U.S. cabinet secretary, following a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted a picture of himself with his husband, Chasten, and their two babies on Saturday, after saying last month that the couple had become parents. Buttigieg earlier this year became the first openly gay U.S. cabinet secretary, following a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family," Buttigieg said on his personal Twitter account. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Buttigieg and Chasten holding two swaddled infants, but it gave no other details. A spokesperson for Buttigieg did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Chasten, a teacher and author who routinely accompanied Buttigieg on the campaign trail told media in July that the two had been trying to adopt for some time. Buttigieg won landslide re-election as mayor in South Bend, Indiana, in 2015, months after coming out as gay, and he has often voiced his confidence that the fact that he and Chasten married in 2018 would not hurt his political career.

A veteran of the war in Afghanistan who still answers to the title 'Mayor Pete,' Buttigieg quickly became a rising star in the Democratic Party. As his presidential bid faltered in early 2020, his endorsement of Joe Biden helped the future president secure the party's nomination. When he was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate as Biden's transportation secretary, supporters credited Buttigieg with shattering a centuries-old political barrier for LGBTQ Americans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
3
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021