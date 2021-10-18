Left Menu

BJP alleges CWC member claimed Sardar Patel colluded with Jinnah to keep Kashmir out of India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the Congress alleging that its leader Tariq Hameed Karra had claimed that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel colluded with Muhammad Ali Jinnah to keep Kashmir out of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:34 IST
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the Congress alleging that its leader Tariq Hameed Karra had claimed that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel colluded with Muhammad Ali Jinnah to keep Kashmir out of India. Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra queried whether Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had objected to Karra's remarks during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday.

"Today it has been published in the newspapers that in the CWC meeting held two days ago, some questions were raised regarding Kashmir. At the meeting, senior Congress leader and CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra created an atmosphere of confusion regarding Kashmir. He also said Jawaharlal Nehru ji had integrated Jammu and Kashmir into India and Sardar Patel tried to keep Kashmir out of India," Patra said. "Karra had said that Sardar Patel colluded with Jinnah and was trying to keep Kashmir separate from India. When Sardar Patel was being vilified in the CWC meeting, did Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi object to it?" he asked.

Patra said that the BJP wanted to know if Karra will be removed from the Congress Working Committee (CWC). "Karra, who hails from Kashmir had only one aim at the CWC meeting that was to make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again. We all know that Congress is a party of only one family. The sole goal of Congress is how it can carry forward the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family and maintain the culmination of sycophancy. BJP wants to know if Karra has been reprimanded and if he will be removed from the CWC," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

