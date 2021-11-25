Left Menu

Bihar: Bochahan MLA Musafir Paswan dies at 66

It is an irreparable loss for the entire state, Sahni wrote on Facebook.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the demise of Paswan, describing him as a very popular social worker.His last rites will be performed with state honours, the chief minister said.RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said, Paswans death is a personal loss for me. PTI PKD SOM SOM

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:35 IST
Bihar: Bochahan MLA Musafir Paswan dies at 66
  • Country:
  • India

MLA of Bochahan in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district Musafir Paswan died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, party sources said on Thursday.

Paswan, an MLA of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), was 66.

He was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last on Wednesday night, VIP president Mukesh Sahni said.

The VIP is a part of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, in which Sahni is the minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

''He was not well for a long time and his treatment was going on in Delhi, we all tried our best to save him. The news of his death is very sad. It is an irreparable loss for the entire state,'' Sahni wrote on Facebook.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the demise of Paswan, describing him as a very popular social worker.

His last rites will be performed with state honours, the chief minister said.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said, ''Paswan's death is a personal loss for me.'' PTI PKD SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021