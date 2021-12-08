Left Menu

Lithuania says bigger U.S. military presence would deter Russia best

"A strengthened presence of U.S. forces in Lithuania would be the strongest deterrent against the threat posed by Russia to NATO's eastern flank and ensure the security of the region, reaffirming the unity and solidarity of the allies", Lithuania's presidential spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement. "Lithuania has always sought a permanent military presence of the allies in Lithuania, including a U.S. military presence, which is currently run on a rotating basis," the spokesperson said, adding that Vilnius was consulting with the United States about the situation along Ukraine's borders.

NATO member country Lithuania said an increased U.S. military presence on its soil would work to deter the threat posed by Russia to the eastern flank of the alliance. The White House said on Tuesday that in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, Washington would look to respond positively https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/biden-putin-set-crucial-call-over-ukraine-2021-12-07 if Baltic allies - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - ask for additional U.S. "capabilities" or "deployments".

It also announced $150 million for Baltic security cooperation in a version of the annual defense bill. "A strengthened presence of U.S. forces in Lithuania would be the strongest deterrent against the threat posed by Russia to NATO's eastern flank and ensure the security of the region, reaffirming the unity and solidarity of the allies", Lithuania's presidential spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"Lithuania has always sought a permanent military presence of the allies in Lithuania, including a U.S. military presence, which is currently run on a rotating basis," the spokesperson said, adding that Vilnius was consulting with the United States about the situation along Ukraine's borders. The United States sent a dozen fighter jets and a few hundred troops to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in 2014 in response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

