Left Menu

CM rules out going abroad saying programme he was supposed to attend postponed

As a result, my foreign trip is cancelled, Bommai told reporters in Hubballi.There were rumours that the Chief Minister would go abroad for the treatment of his knee related ailment.However, his cabinet colleagues too ruled out his going abroad, saying that the ailment will be cured here in India without undergoing treatment.Regarding the passage of the anti-conversion bill, which aims to check religious conversion in the state, Bommai said the BJP does not have a majority in the legislative council.We dont have support there in the upper house.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 25-12-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 15:18 IST
CM rules out going abroad saying programme he was supposed to attend postponed
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday ruled out going abroad saying that the programme he was supposed to attend in Davos has been postponed.

''I was supposed to attend a programme in Davos, which has been postponed. As a result, my foreign trip is cancelled,'' Bommai told reporters in Hubballi.

There were rumours that the Chief Minister would go abroad for the treatment of his knee related ailment.

However, his cabinet colleagues too ruled out his going abroad, saying that the ailment will be cured here in India without undergoing treatment.

Regarding the passage of the anti-conversion bill, which aims to check religious conversion in the state, Bommai said the BJP does not have a majority in the legislative council.

''We don't have support there in the upper house. If we had at least two more members, we would have passed it,'' Bommai said.

The bill was passed by the assembly on Thursday but has not been cleared by the legislative council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021