Vaishno Devi stampede: Union minister Jitendra Singh visits injured devotees

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday visited devotees injured in a stampede at the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.
At least 12 people, including two women, died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede at the shrine atop the Trikuta hills triggered by a heavy rush of devotees in the early hours of the day, the said.
Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, was accompanied by Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh during his visit to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital at Kakriyal. He enquired about the condition of the devotees undergoing treatment at the facility, the officials said.
Of the 15 injured admitted to the hospital, the condition of two was stated to be critical, while four people were discharged.
The minister interacted with the injured pilgrims and was also briefed by the doctors, the officials said.
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and senior party leaders Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Slathia separately visited the hospital and the Katra base camp nearby, they added.
