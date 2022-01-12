Left Menu

Amarinder Singh tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:47 IST
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. ''I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated me and requested all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested,'' he said in a tweet. The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress. A few days ago, Singh's wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.

