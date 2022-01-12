Amarinder Singh tests positive for COVID-19
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested, he said in a tweet. A few days ago, Singhs wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. ''I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated me and requested all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested,'' he said in a tweet. The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress. A few days ago, Singh's wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.
