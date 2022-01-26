Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 08:20 IST
PM Modi greets people on Republic Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of the Republic Day. India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force. Modi tweeted, ''Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!'' PTI KR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

