Biden reaffirms U.S. support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskiy -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 03:55 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, reaffirmed Washington's readiness to respond decisively if Russia invades Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also told Zelenskiy that the United States is exploring additional macroeconomic support to help Ukraine's economy amid pressure from Russia's military buildup, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

