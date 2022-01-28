Biden reaffirms U.S. support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskiy -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, reaffirmed Washington's readiness to respond decisively if Russia invades Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also told Zelenskiy that the United States is exploring additional macroeconomic support to help Ukraine's economy amid pressure from Russia's military buildup, it said.

