UP polls: Baghel campaigns for Congress candidates in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 23:32 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday alleged that the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has no issue to talk about other than conversion and communalism.

Addressing public meetings in support of Congress candidates in Lucknow, Baghel said the election results this time would clearly reflect the triumph of issues such as inflation, unemployment and the politics of caste and religion because this time, people are voting on these.

''The BJP does not have any issue other than conversion and communalism but 'kath ki handi baar-baar nahi chadhti (raising the same issue again and again does not yield results every time)','' he said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister claimed that the BJP has lagged behind in the first two phases as the trend is now clearly visible and people are not voting on the basis of caste or religion.

Under the BJP government, farmers, labourers and traders are troubled, he said. Jobs have been lost, inflation is at its peak and farmers are not getting proper price for their crops, Baghel added.

In Lucknow, polling will be held in the fourth phase on February 23.

The Congress leader also took part in door-to-door campaigns.

