Ukraine receives shipment of machine guns and surveillance gear from Canada

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 00:54 IST
Ukraine has received a plane load of machine guns, surveillance gear and rifles as part of a Canadian military assistance package, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday.

Ukraine has received plane loads of arms and military gear from NATO allies as the country braces for a possible military attack by Russia.

"We received military aid in the form of rifles, machine guns with optical sights, night vision & surveillance devices & military equipment. Thank you for this important & timely decision," Reznikov wrote in a tweet.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

