Macron, Putin disagree on responsibility for eastern Ukraine tensions - French official
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin disagreed in their phone call on Sunday over who was responsible for tensions in eastern Ukraine, a French presidential adviser said.
Macron put blame on the Russian separatists and Putin on Ukraine, the French official said.
He added the two agreed that a three-way meeting of OSCE, Ukraine, Russia representatives be held on Monday.
