U.S. President Biden will no longer travel to Wilmington on Sunday -White House
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 02:35 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will no longer travel to Wilmington, Delaware, for a family-related issue on Sunday and will instead remain in Washington, D.C., the White House said.
"The president had a family-related issue that was going to take him to Wilmington, Delaware, tonight but he will no longer be going and will remain in Washington, DC," a White House official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delaware
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- D.C.
- White House
- Washington
- DC
- Wilmington
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NBC's Olympics opening ceremony coverage draws nearly 14 mln U.S. TV viewers
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more
Russia invasion of Ukraine could be soon but talks still an option, U.S. official says
U.S. airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; New Zealand PM Ardern urges unity on COVID on Waitangi Day and more