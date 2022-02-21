U.S. President Biden will no longer travel to Wilmington on Sunday -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will no longer travel to Wilmington, Delaware, for a family-related issue on Sunday and will instead remain in Washington, D.C., the White House said.

