Ukrainian president pleads for peace amid Russian threat
With the Russian threat growing, the Ukrainian president is pleading for peace and says Russian President Vladimir Putin would not accept his call.
In an emotional address to the nation late Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Moscow's claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and lamented that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.
“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” he said in Russian, hours after declaring a nationwide state of emergency. But if the nation comes under an attack, ''we will fight back.” Zelenskyy said he tried to call Putin, but the Kremlin remained silent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukrainian
- Zelenskyy
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Kremlin
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric