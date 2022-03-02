Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says law firms aiding Russian oligarchs could face penalties

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:18 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said law firms working to stop Russian oligarchs from being hit by government sanctions could face penalties themselves.

"The legal profession, everybody involved in assisting in those who wish to hide money in London and assisting corrupt oligarchs have been set on notice that their actions are under scrutiny," Johnson told parliament.

"If they break the law, if they undermine the interests of this country and advance the interests of Putin's war machine, they will pay a price."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

