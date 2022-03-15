Kerala CM hands over cash cheque, house key to surrendered Maoist

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday handed over a cash cheque of Rs 3.94 lakh to surrendered Maoist leader Lijesh, who returned to the mainstream after giving up the path of armed struggle, as part of a government rehabilitation package. The CM also handed over the key to the rented house, provided by the authorities for the temporary stay of the former extremist leader till his own house is ready in Ernakulam district under LIFE, the government's ambitious housing programme.

The function was held in the Chief Minister's office in the Legislative Assembly complex, a CMO statement said here.

The state government decided to hand over the rehabilitation package to 37-year-old Lijesh, a former member of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Wayanad, based on the report of the rehabilitation committee, headed by the district collector.

Based on that report, the state police chief also requested to take necessary action accordingly.

Hailing from Virajpet in neighbouring Karnataka, Lijesh had turned himself in before the Wayanad district police chief in October last year.

Subsequently, the LDF government had assured him a house, stipend and a financial aid of Rs 15,000 to continue his studies.

He would get admission in any state-run ITIs or other such institutions to find his own livelihood, the statement detailed.

A fourth standard dropout, Lijesh had been a member of the banned outfit for long and decided to quit it after realising it was meaningless to continue in it, it said.

The Kerala government announced a 'surrender-cum-rehabilitation' package for Maoists in 2018 promising them a house, livelihood means and a stipend if they give up the path of arm struggle. The interested members of the banned outfits can contact the district police chief, any government office or local government body in this regard and they would get all the benefits announced by the government under the package, the CMO statement added.

