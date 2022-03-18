Poland to propose Ukraine peacekeeping mission at NATO summit, says PM
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland will formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.
Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced the idea of a peacekeeping mission during a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- NATO
- Poland
- Ukraine
- Jaroslaw Kaczynski
- Ukrainian
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
'Very hectic': US troops rush to Europe amid war in Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine's tech diaspora races to mobilize Silicon Valley in war with Russia
Ukraine's tech diaspora races to mobilize Silicon Valley in war with Russia