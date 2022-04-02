Biden welcomes Yemen truce announcement
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the announcement on Friday of a two-month truce in the conflict in Yemen.
"The ceasefire must be adhered to, and as I have said before, it is imperative that we end this war," Biden said in a statement.
