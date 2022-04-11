Punjabis, give me time: Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought some time from people to resolve their issues amid opposition pressure on the AAP government to fulfil pre-poll promises.Punjabio, thoda sama deo people of Punjab, give some time said Mann in a Facebook post.Have some patience.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought some time from people to resolve their issues amid opposition pressure on the AAP government to fulfil pre-poll promises.
''Punjabio, thoda sama deo' (people of Punjab, give some time)" said Mann in a Facebook post.
''Have some patience. There is not even one thing which I do not remember,'' wrote Mann, appearing to be speaking about his party's poll promises.
He told people of the state that there should not be haste in turning Punjab into a ''vibrant Punjab''.
Mann assured people that their problems will be resolved but ''it will take some time''.
The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power in the recently held Assembly polls, winning 92 of the 117 seats. The party had made several promises, including free electricity up to 300 units and Rs 1,000 per month for women.
The opposition parties in the state have been pressing the Mann-led government to honour its promises.
